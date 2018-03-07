In pictures: Sesame Street's Elmo, Big Bird and friends hit Changi Airport
SINGAPORE: Can you tell us how to get, how to get to Changi Airport? Terminal 3, to be exact - where Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and friends from Sesame Street are taking up residence, just in time for the holidays.
From Friday (Mar 9), there will be an inflatable playground and pop-up exhibition at the terminal, the first of a string of themed activities lined up to coincide with the March, June and September school holidays.
JUMP! JUMP! JUMP!
The 30-metre-long inflatable playground at Terminal 3's Departure Hall features life-sized characters and inflatable obstacles like tunnels, a ladder and a climbing wall.
There are also two slides, one of them a 4.7-metre-tall slide leading straight into a multi-coloured ball pit.
An activity pass for the playground can be redeemed for a minimum of S$60 spent in the airport's public areas or S$80 at supermarkets. Each pass admits two people.
The playground will be at Terminal 3 from Mar 9 to Apr 8 before it moves to Terminal 4 from May 25 to Jul 1.
GET YOUR CAMERAS READY
A pop-up store-cum-exhibition at Terminal 3's Basement 2 features Instagram-ready themed zones and scenes from the much-loved TV series.
The pop-up exhibition runs from Mar 9 to May 1 at Terminal 3 Basement 2.
There’s also a range of limited-edition Sesame Street merchandise to be won or bought.
Visitors can also try their luck at these giant capsule vending machines, complete with Sesame Street-themed capsules.
There will also be limited edition Sesame Street notebooks featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Oscar and Abby Cadabby, which will be available progressively between Mar 5 and May 1.
Children will also get colouring and sticker books when their parents dine at any of the restaurants in the airport's public area.
MORE TO COME
The June holidays will see another Sesame Street-themed exhibition at the airport, as well as special performances featuring characters from the franchise.
In September, children will get to dine free at selected outlets ahead of Children's Day.
More details will be released closer to the date. Find out more on Changi Airport's Sesame Street website.