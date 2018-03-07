In pictures: Sesame Street's Elmo, Big Bird and friends hit Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Can you tell us how to get, how to get to Changi Airport? Terminal 3, to be exact - where Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and friends from Sesame Street are taking up residence, just in time for the holidays.

From Friday (Mar 9), there will be an inflatable playground and pop-up exhibition at the terminal, the first of a string of themed activities lined up to coincide with the March, June and September school holidays.



JUMP! JUMP! JUMP!

The 30-metre-long inflatable playground at Terminal 3's Departure Hall features life-sized characters and inflatable obstacles like tunnels, a ladder and a climbing wall.

This giant bouncy castle will be at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from Mar 9 to Apr 8 before moving to Terminal 4. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where does this tunnel go? (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

There are also two slides, one of them a 4.7-metre-tall slide leading straight into a multi-coloured ball pit.

A 4.7m-tall slide leads to a colourful ball pit at Inflatable Fun with Sesame Street at Changi. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Slide into the ball pit at Inflatable Fun with Sesame Street at Changi Airport. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

A ball pit at the inflatable playground at Changi Airport. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Swimming in a pool of multi-coloured plastic balls at Inflatable Fun with Sesame Street at Changi. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

An activity pass for the playground can be redeemed for a minimum of S$60 spent in the airport's public areas or S$80 at supermarkets. Each pass admits two people.

The playground will be at Terminal 3 from Mar 9 to Apr 8 before it moves to Terminal 4 from May 25 to Jul 1.

GET YOUR CAMERAS READY



A pop-up store-cum-exhibition at Terminal 3's Basement 2 features Instagram-ready themed zones and scenes from the much-loved TV series.

Our Street to Yours Sesame Street pop-up store will be at Changi Airport Terminal 3's Basement 2 from Mar 9 to May 1. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Our Street to Yours pop-up store-cum-exhibition at Basement 2 of Changi Airport Terminal 3. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

The pop-up exhibition runs from Mar 9 to May 1 at Terminal 3 Basement 2.



Visit Big Bird at his nest at the Our Street to Yours Sesame Street pop-up exhibition. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Help Cookie Monster count his cookies at the Our Street to Yours Sesame Street pop-up exhibition. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Can you get Oscar the Grouch out of his favourite place? (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

There’s also a range of limited-edition Sesame Street merchandise to be won or bought.

Sesame Street plush toys are available at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 this school holidays. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Take your favourite Sesame Street character to school with merchandise from Changi Airport. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Visitors can also try their luck at these giant capsule vending machines, complete with Sesame Street-themed capsules.

Giant Elmo and Cookie Monster gachapons at Changi Airport's Terminal 3. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

There will also be limited edition Sesame Street notebooks featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Oscar and Abby Cadabby, which will be available progressively between Mar 5 and May 1.

Children will also get colouring and sticker books when their parents dine at any of the restaurants in the airport's public area.



A Passport to Fun (left) for kids to collect stamps as they complete activities across Singapore and an activity book. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

MORE TO COME

The June holidays will see another Sesame Street-themed exhibition at the airport, as well as special performances featuring characters from the franchise.

In September, children will get to dine free at selected outlets ahead of Children's Day.

More details will be released closer to the date. Find out more on Changi Airport's Sesame Street website.

