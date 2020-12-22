7 men arrested for suspected rioting, rash act after fight breaks out at Circular Road restaurant

SINGAPORE: Seven men have been arrested after the authorities were alerted to a fight between two groups of people at a restaurant along Circular Road, the police said on Tuesday (Dec 22).

The seven, aged between 20 and 42, are accused of rioting and rash act, said police, adding that they were alerted at about 9.45pm on Sunday.

Two of the men, aged 24 and 42, were arrested at the scene and a knife was seized. The rest of the suspects had fled prior to police arrival.

The five other men were identified after follow-up investigations and with the help of footage from CCTV cameras, and were arrested within two hours of the incident being reported.

The seven will be charged in court on Tuesday. Five of them will be charged with rioting, which is punishable by up to seven years' jail and caning. Two other men will be charged with rash act, which carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine up to S$2,500 or both.



The police also appealed for information on the whereabouts of three men - Alif Daniel Norhidayat, Muhammad Khaliff Norhidayat, Mohamad Firdaus Yusni - to assist with the investigations for the case.

The police are appealing for the whereabouts of (from left) Afif Daniel Norhidayat, Muhammad Khaliff Norhidayat and Mohamad Firdaus Yusni to assist with investigations for the case. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Anyone with the information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online via the iWitness website at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

"All information received will be kept strictly confidential. The Police would like to remind the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence which is punishable with imprisonment and fine," said the police.



Police investigations are ongoing.