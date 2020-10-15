7 people arrested for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers from letterboxes across multiple locations in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Seven people were arrested for allegedly stealing Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from letterboxes in residential blocks, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday (Oct 15).

Four men and three women, aged between 23 and 54, were arrested for their suspected involvement in separate cases of theft at different locations in Singapore.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Oct 11 for allegedly stealing the grocery vouchers at a residential block along Toa Payoh Lorong 7. Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

In a separate case, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were suspected of stealing vouchers at a residential block along Tampines Street 86. Both were arrested by officers from the Bedok Police Division on Wednesday.



According to the police, the man had also allegedly stolen the vouchers at the same location on a separate occasion. He will be charged with an additional count of theft.



Police officers from the Woodlands Police Division also arrested a 41-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman on Wednesday for alleged theft of grocery vouchers at a residential block along Marsiling Road. Investigations are ongoing.

A 54-year-old man was also apprehended by officers from the Clementi Police Division on the same day. The police accused him of stealing the vouchers from letterboxes at a residential block along Telok Blangah Rise.

In a separate case, another 54-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers at a residential block along Holland Close.

"Investigations against these two men are ongoing," said the police.

Preliminary investigations showed that these grocery voucher thefts are likely unrelated and opportunistic in nature, they added.

If convicted, they could each face a jail term of up to three years, fined, or both.

"The police have also received similar reports in other residential estates and we are intensifying our efforts with a view to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice," said SPF.

The police added that people should call them immediately if they spot someone suspicious loitering near the letterboxes.

Members of the public who are eligible for the Budget 2020 grocery vouchers are advised to collect their vouchers from their letterboxes as soon as possible. They should also ensure their letterboxes are secured at all times, said the police.

They added that members of the public who suspect their vouchers have been stolen, should make a police report immediately and contact the Grocery Voucher hotline at 1800-2222-888 to request for the vouchers to be voided and replaced.