Seven men to be charged over abuse of public servants

SINGAPORE: Seven men aged between 19 and 57 will be charged in court on Thursday (May 16) for separate cases of abuse of public servants, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the police provided details on the seven cases which were committed between April 2018 and January 2019. The men will be charged with using abusive language and criminal force against public servants, as well as voluntarily causing hurt.

In one incident that occurred on Jul 8 last year, a 19-year-old man was caught fishing illegally at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve by an officer from the National Parks Board. He allegedly pushed her and used his elbow to hit her arm and chest.

On Apr 7, 2018, a 57-year-old man allegedly bumped into and pushed an enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency when he was checked for littering along North Bridge Road.



In another case, a 27-year-old man is accused of assaulting a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic while he was seeking medical treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. This incident occurred on Jan 1.

Other cases detailed acts of pushing, assault and hurling vulgarities at police officers.

If convicted, the men can be jailed and fined.

"The Police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," it said in the statement.