Several trees across Singapore fall amid widespread thunderstorm

SINGAPORE: Several trees were uprooted amid strong winds and heavy showers in Singapore on Wednesday (May 8).

Fengshan Member of Parliament Cheryl Chan shared a photo of one of the fallen trees on her Facebook page, which was captured at Block 116 Bedok North Road.

"Due to heavy rain and strong winds this morning, trees have been reported to have fallen," said Ms Chan. "Town Council is working to clear the fallen trees. I seek residents' assistance to stay clear from those areas and please call Town Council for support in you find any in your area."

Meanwhile, a fallen tree reportedly caused a traffic jam that lasted more than an hour along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas before Eng Neo Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted an advisory at about 11am, warning motorists of a congestion until the Thomson Road exit.​​​​​​​

Workers were also seen clearing a tree that had fallen along Portsdown Road on Wednesday afternoon. A number of fallen trees and branches were reported in eastern Singapore as well.

A fallen tree along Portsdown Road, on May 8, 2019. (Photo: Johannes Tjendro)

In a response to CNA's queries, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the heavy downpour was due to the passage of two consecutive Sumatra squalls which had formed along the Strait of Malacca last night "as a result of strong convergence of air streams over the region".

"The squalls swept across Singapore between 2am and 5am and again between 9am and 11am.

"The highest total rainfall of 109.8mm was recorded at Jurong West between 2.05am and 2pm today. The most intense 30- and 60-minute rainfall were 52.8 mm and 71.9 mm recorded at Simei and Jurong West respectively," said the Met Service.

MSS also noted the "intense lightning" observed over the southern and western parts of Singapore during the thunderstorm, which it attributed to "intense convection within thunderstorm cells in a squall".

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Environment Agency tweeted that Singapore has an average of about 186 lightning days per year, with May being one of the months with the highest incidence of lightning activity.

SG has an average of about 186 lightning days per year, with May being one of the months with the highest incidence of lightning activity. Keep track of lightning activities through our myENV app. More on thunderstorms here: https://t.co/1WteK4ZdHr #SGWeather #WeatherWednesday pic.twitter.com/JkztCq2wWy — NEA (@NEAsg) May 8, 2019

Last month, the Met Service said widespread thundery showers with gusty winds were to be expected on three or five days in the second week of May.

It is expected to be hot as well, as May is one of the warmest months of the year.

