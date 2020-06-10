Man arrested for suspected involvement in money laundering linked to sex scams

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Jun 10) on suspicion of money laundering, in a case that is linked to sexual service scams.

According to the police, multiple victims reported being duped into making payments after responding to women offering sexual services through social networking and dating sites.



"After the payment was made, the scammer became uncontactable," said the police.



The 26-year-old suspect is accused of allowing his bank account to be used by overseas scammers to accept payments made by victims. The funds in his account were then transferred out of Singapore, said the police.



"He is believed to be involved in at least five cases of overseas perpetrated sexual service scam cases amounting to more than S$2,000," police added.



Investigations against the suspect are ongoing.

If convicted of money laundering, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to S$500,000.