Three men arrested for suspected involvement in sex scams

SINGAPORE: Three men, aged between 15 and 23, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of sexual service scams.

In a news release on Wednesday (Apr 1), police said that the victim, a 20-year-old man, had made a report about being duped into paying S$881, after responding to an online advertisement for sexual services.

"He did not get to meet the woman after making the bank transfer," said the police.



The men who allegedly advertised the online listing were arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

They are believed to be involved in similar cases reported islandwide, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

For cheating, the men each face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.