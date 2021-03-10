Four people aged 18 to 21 arrested for sexual services scams

SINGAPORE: Four people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of sexual services scams, said the police on Wednesday (Mar 10).

The suspects, aged 18 to 21, allegedly cheated more than seven victims of about S$7,000.

The police said they received a report on Dec 13 last year from a 20-year-old victim who "chanced upon an advertisement providing social escort services on an online classifieds website".

"The seller purportedly had no intention to deliver the social escort services even after the victims had made payment," said the police.



A police operation was conducted from Mar 8 to 9, resulting in the arrest of the four suspects.

The 18-year-old will be charged on Thursday for cheating, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine.



The other suspects will be assisting with investigations, said the police.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.