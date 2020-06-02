SFA recalls Chang Soda Water due to presence of bromate

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for Chang Soda Water after bromate was detected in samples of the product, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (Jun 2).

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, food products including bottled water, are not allowed to contain any incidental constituents, such as extraneous substances, toxic substances and toxins.

"We have directed the importer, Yen Investments, to recall the implicated product," SFA said in a media release.

The recall is currently ongoing.

The affected bottles of Chang Soda Water are in 325 ml bottles and have the best before date of Feb 25, 2021.

Consumption of excessive levels of bromate in food or drinks for a prolonged period of time could result in gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated product should not consume it," SFA said.

SFA also recommended that those who have consumed the affected product and have concerns about their health to seek medical advice.

For enquires, exchange or refund of the product, consumers can contact the importer at thahara@yen.com.sg or at 6752 4320.