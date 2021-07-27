SFA issues recall for baby rice cereal products, raw oysters

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a recall for baby rice cereal products on Tuesday (Jul 27).

The agency said that arsenic had been detected in samples of two 125g Bubs Organic baby rice cereal products from Australia.

The arsenic levels had exceeded the maximum limit for arsenic in baby food as stated in the Singapore Food Regulations, said SFA.

The first product is Bubs Organic Baby Rice Cereal, with expiry dates of Oct 23, 2021, Feb 28, 2022 and Jun 24, 2022.

The second product is Bubs Organic Baby Banana Rice Cereal, with an expiry date of Sep 29, 2021.

Two importers - NTUC FairPrice Co-operative and Little Farms - have been directed to recall the affected batches of the implicated products.

The recall is ongoing.

"The level of arsenic detected may cause the products to be unsafe for consumption by infants if there is long-term intake," said SFA.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated products should ensure that their infants do not consume them. Consumers may also wish to seek medical advice for infants who feel unwell."

Those who have purchased the implicated products may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

RAW OYSTER RECALL

A food recall alert has also been issued by the Washington Department of Health on raw oysters harvested from the Samish Bay area from Jun 29 to Jul 16, 2021 and processed by Taylor Shellfish Company in the United States, said SFA.

These raw oysters are linked to cases of Vibrio parahaemolyticus illnesses in the USA.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, SFA has directed two importers, Global Oceanlink and Ah Yat Seafood Market, to recall the products.

The recall has been completed.

"Vibrio parahaemolyticus is a bacterium typically present in raw seafood, such as crustaceans and molluscan shellfish, due to natural contamination from the aquatic environment in the ocean," said SFA.

"Consumption of raw seafood with high levels of Vibrio parahaemolyticus can cause foodborne illnesses including fever, abdominal cramps and severe diarrhoea."

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it.

Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.