SFA recalls cheese spread from the UK due to contamination with botulism-causing bacterium

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (Jun 18) that it has directed food importer Atasco Pte Ltd to recall Primula's cheese spread from the United Kingdom.

In a news release, SFA said that the United Kingdom Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a food recall alert on various flavours of the cheese spread "due to contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium".

Some of the affected products were imported into Singapore.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, no food sold for consumption shall be contaminated with any pathogenic microorganisms such as this bacterium.



The recall is ongoing.



The affected products are Primula Plain Original Cheese Spread, Primula Cheese Spread with Jalapeno, Primula Light Cheese Spread, Primula Cheese Spread with Ham, Primula Cheese Spread with Chive and Primula Cheese Spread with Prawns.

The cheese spreads are in 150g packaging and with best before dates from Dec 25 up to and including Jan 28, 2021.

Clostridium botulinum produces lethal neurotoxins that can lead to botulism.



"Consumers who have purchased the affected products should not consume it," said SFA.



Those who feel unwell are advised to seek medical attention, and may contact the importer at 9766 9860 for enquiries and for exchange or refund of products.

