SFA recalls range of Spring Home TYJ spring roll, pastry products

SINGAPORE: A range of products produced by local manufacturer Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing has been recalled because of the potential presence of an undeclared allergen, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The affected products are: Spring Home TYJ Spring Roll Pastry products, Spring Home TYJ Samosa Pastry and Spring Home Chicken Spring Roll.

The recall is a precautionary measure, said SFA.

It was initiated after Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing received feedback from a United Kingdom importer of the presence of a milk allergen that was not declared on the product labels.

Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing is currently testing its products to confirm the allergen's presence.

A packet of Spring Home TYJ Spring Roll Pastry. (Image: Singapore Food Agency)

A packet of Spring Home TYJ Samosa Pastry. (Image: Singapore Food Agency)

"As a precautionary measure and as the products are available for sale in Singapore, SFA has directed the manufacturer to recall the products," said the agency. The recall is ongoing.

Those who are allergic to milk should not consume the affected products, said the agency.

Consumers can contact Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing for exchanges or refunds.