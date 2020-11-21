Some Kwong Cheong Thye sauces, pastes recalled over potential presence of undeclared fish allergen

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has directed Kwong Cheong Thye to recall five of its cooking sauces and pastes after these products were found to potentially contain undeclared fish allergen.



The Centre for Food Safety of Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department detected fish allergen in a sample of Kwong Cheong Thye's Sambal Belachan Chilli Paste manufactured in Singapore, SFA said in a media release on Saturday (Nov 21).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The allergen was not declared on the product's label.

Further investigations by Kwong Cheong Thye showed that four of its other products could also potentially contain fish allergen due to the shrimp-based ingredients used.

The affected products are:

- Kwong Cheong Thye Sambal Belachan Chilli Paste in 230g jars with expiry dates on Sep 5, 2021; Nov 8, 2021; Feb 4, 2022; Mar 30, 2022; and Apr 8, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Kwong Cheong Thye Crispy Chilli in 230g jars with expiry dates on May 16, 2021; Dec 29, 2021; Dec 11, 2021; Jan 28, 2022; Feb 10, 2022; Feb 19, 2022; Apr 15, 2022

- Kwong Cheong Thye Chilli Crab Sauce in 300g and 1kg packets, for all expiry dates

- Kwong Cheong Thye Laksa Paste in 200g packets with expiry date on Jul 23, 2021; and 1kg packets with expiry dates Sep 10, 2021, and Jul 3, 2021

- Kwong Cheong Thye Premium Chilli King in 230g jars with expiry dates on Nov 11, 2021 and Jan 29, 2022

Advertisement

"Under the Sale of Food (Food Regulation), food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health," SFA said.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products and who are allergic to fish should not consume them, the agency added.

"The presence of fish allergen does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to fish," said SFA.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products, and are allergic to fish, may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."