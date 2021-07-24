SFA recalls Le Gall cream cheese products due to presence of pesticide

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for four Le Gall cream cheese products due to the presence of a pesticide, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Jul 23).

This was after a European Commission food safety authority issued a notification for the recall of the french products. The presence of ethylene oxide was detected on the products.

As the affected products were imported into Singapore, SFA has directed two importers, Classic Fine Foods and Angliss Singapore to recall the products.

The recall is currently ongoing, the agency said in a media release.

The affected products are:

Le Gall Cream Cheese Plain in 150g tubs that have a date of minimum durability (DDM) of May 31, 2021, Jun 13, 2021, Jun 19, 2021 and Feb 4, 2022.

Le Gall Cream Cheese Garlic & Herbs in 150g tubs that have a DDM of May 24, 2021, Jun 6, 2021, Jun 19, 2021 and Nov 23, 2021.

Le Gall Cream Cheese Strawberry in 150g tubs that have a DDM of Dec 17, 2021.

Le Gall Natural Cream Cheese in 1kg boxes that have a DDM of Aug 10, 2021, Aug 24, 2021, Sep 16, 2021 and Sep 17, 2021.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated product should not consume it," SFA said.

SFA also recommended that those who have consumed the affected product and have concerns about their health to seek medical advice.