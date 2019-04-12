Singapore authorities call off 'intensive search' for escaped Lim Chu Kang bull

SINGAPORE: The authorities have called off their hunt for a bull that escaped from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang after a two-day "intensive search".

The alarm was first raised on Tuesday after the bull, named Ganesha, went missing from its pen in Viknesh Dairy Farm.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA), National Parks Board (NParks) and members of staff from the farm have been searching for the bull over the last few days.

But the search by SFA and NParks has now been called off, with the bull still missing.

“The SFA and NParks mounted an intensive search for the bull over the past two days," SFA said in a statement on Facebook on Friday (Apr 12).

"We combed through the premises of Viknesh Dairy Farm and the other neighbouring farms, as well as the forested lands in the vicinity," it added.

A group, including SFA personnel, seen within the premise of Viknesh Dairy Farm. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

SFA also said that they had asked the management and workers of farms in the area to make a report if they spotted the escaped animal, but that "so far, none of the farms have reported sightings of the bull".

“SFA and NParks have stopped the search for the bull. Nonetheless, Viknesh Dairy Farm is required to continue with the search,” the agency said.

Members of the public are warned to stay away from the bull and to report sightings to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

On Wednesday, the owner of Viknesh Dairy Farm, who only gave his name as Mr Manikandan, told CNA the two-year-old calf Ganesha was still inside the farm.

The seven-acre farm currently has 36 cows.

"The cow did not escape; escape means go outside (onto the) road, go Jalan Besar, go to other places," said Mr Manikandan. "It did not go outside, it’s inside our farm."