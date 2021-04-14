Owner of online grocery delivery company fined S$1,000 for illegally repacking food products

SINGAPORE: A woman has been fined S$1,000 by a court for the illegal repacking of food products in an unlicensed property, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Apr 14).

Junaidah Ahmad, is the sole proprietor of online grocery delivery company Qiksmart.

SFA officers found that food products were being repacked into small containers with Qiksmart’s label at the unlicensed property in July last year.

About 265kg of repacked products, such as rice, flour, sugar, beans, nuts, vegetables, dried shrimp and frozen fish, were seized from Block 10 at Ubi Crescent, unit #03-19.

“Repacking of food products in unlicensed premises poses a food safety risk,” SFA said in a media release.

“In Singapore, all food repacking facilities must be licensed, and are required to meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards.

“These licensed premises are also routinely inspected by SFA.”

Those convicted of repacking food items in unlicensed premises can be fined up to S$5,000 for their first offence. For second and subsequent convictions, offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.