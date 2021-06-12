Several Eat Real Puff products recalled over undeclared milk allergen

SINGAPORE: Two importers have been directed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to recall several Eat Real Puff products.

SFA said on Saturday (Jun 12) that the move was due to the United Kingdom Food Standards Agency (FSA) issuing a food recall alert on several Eat Real Puff products due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen.

The products are:

Eat Real Quinoa Puffs (Mediterranean Flavour) (40g, 113g)

Eat Real Quinoa & Kale Puffs (White Cheddar Flavour) (40g, 113g)

Eat Real Quinoa Puffs (Jalapeno & Cheddar Flavour) (40g, 113g)

All products have been marked with a best before date up to and including end of May 2022, and originate from the United Kingdom.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, two importers - Karstel Marketing and Richoco - have been directed to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

"Allergens in food could result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it," said SFA.

Under the Sale of Food Act (Food Regulations), food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health.

"The presence of milk allergen does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to milk," said the agency.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product, and who are allergic to milk, should not consume it.