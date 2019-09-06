Funky Fields organic vegan spreadable recalled due to 'undisclosed allergen'

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for Funky Fields Organic Vegan Spreadable, an alternative to butter, due to the presence of whey protein, an undeclared allergen.

The recall involves all "implicated products" sold in Singapore, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Sep 6).

The products are sold in 225g rectangular containers and originate from Denmark.



The affected batches have the following expiry dates: Feb 21, 2020 and Mar 6, 2020.

Funky Fields Organic Vegan Spreadable contains an undeclared allergen - whey protein. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

SFA's recall comes after similar action by authorities in Australia.

The recall is currently ongoing.



"Consumers who have purchased the affected products, and who are allergic to milk, should not consume it," said SFA.



Consumers who have bought the affected products may contact the importer, Angliss Singapore, at 67704183 for enquiries or exchange.

