SFA orders recall of peaches packed by US company after potential link to salmonella outbreak in the US

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued in Singapore for peaches supplied or packed by a US company because of a potential link to a salmonella outbreak in the United States, said the Singapore Food Agency on Tuesday (Aug 25).

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a food recall alert on Saturday.

"As the implicated product was imported into Singapore, SFA has directed the importer, Satoyu Trading, to recall the product," said the agency, adding that the recall is ongoing.



All peaches were packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company, said SFA.



They may have the following stickers with price look up numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401. However, not all peaches with these price look up codes are supplied by Prima Wawona, said SFA.

"Consumers who are unsure about the brand or variety of their loose peaches should contact the respective retailers," it said.

Eating food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis in humans, which may lead to symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

"Salmonellosis can be fatal to young children, the elderly and those with impaired immune systems. Consumers who have purchased the implicated product should not consume it," said SFA.

The agency added that people who have eaten the "implicated product" and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

In a company announcement on the FDA website, Prima Wawona said it is recalling the peaches as a precaution, in connection with the salmonella outbreak that has made more than 60 people in nine US states unwell.

The outbreak is under investigation by the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the well-being and safety of our customers and consumers,” said George Nikolich, the company's vice president of technical operations.

For enquiries, exchange or refund of the products, consumers may contact importer Satoyu Trading at 9066 1290.