Daesang brand of rice seasoning recalled due to undeclared allergens

SINGAPORE: A brand of rice seasoning from South Korea has been recalled in Singapore due to the presence of undeclared allergens such as egg, milk, wheat and oyster.

The recall involves all batches of Daesang brand Seafood Rice Sprinkles and Vegetable Rice Sprinkles, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday (Jun 8).

The products are sold in 24g foil packages.

Singapore’s recall follows similar action by authorities in Canada and New Zealand.

“Consumers who are allergic to egg, milk, wheat or oyster should not consume the implicated products,” said SFA. “Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.”

Consumers who have bought the affected products may contact the importer, Sing Long Foodstuff Trading, at 62845254 for enquiries or exchange.



