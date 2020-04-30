SFA recalls bamboo fungus and fruit juice over allergen, toxin levels

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for two brands of bamboo fungus, Xiong Mao Pai and Fei Long Pai, after an unsafe level of sulphur dioxide, an allergen, was detected in samples of the product, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Apr 30).

Sulphite is commonly used as a food additive and is typically tested for as sulphur dioxide.

The two brands of bamboo fungus were imported from China by Guangdong Import and Export and Teck Sang respectively.

SFA has directed both importers to recall the affected products.

All batches of Xiong Mao Pai bamboo fungus are affected while the affected batches of Fei Long Pai bamboo fungus have best before dates before Nov 18, 2021.

Excessive levels of sulphite could result in allergic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to the allergen.



"Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting," said SFA.



BATCHES OF PURE TASSIE FRUIT JUICE RECALLED

Meanwhile, a further recall has been issued for various batches of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Raspberry Juice and Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice after an unsafe level of a toxin called patulin was detected in samples of the products.



Unsafe levels of patulin were detected in various batches of two types of Pure Tassie fruit juice. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

An earlier recall had been issued for a batch of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice on Apr 21.

SFA has directed the importer, Cold Storage Singapore, to recall the products.

"The level of patulin detected may cause the products to be unsafe for consumption if there is long-term intake," SFA said.

Ingestion of large amounts of patulin from food is associated with nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should not consume them, and should seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

