SFA recalls 10 winter melon products for high levels of sulphur dioxide

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Monday (Jun 29) issued an advisory regarding ten varieties of winter melon products after samples were found to have high amounts of the allergen sulphur dioxide.

Seven importers were directed to recall the products, many of which were imported from Malaysia. The products are as follows:

All batches of Zheng Shi Ming candied melon strips (3kg) imported by Yuan Sang, manufactured on Jun 13, 2020

All batches of Sweet Homes preserved winter melon (250g) imported by Bake with Yen, manufactured on Apr 24, 2020

All batches of Winter Melon Sweet (300g) imported by Ah Pau Choy from Vietnam with expiry dates in October 2021

All batches of candied melon (300g) imported by Z T P Ginseng Birdnest from China, with best before dates before November 2021

All batches of preserved winter melon (150g) imported by Sun Kee from Malaysia, expiring on May 22, 2022

All batches of Bee’s Brand Sweeten Melon Strips (1kg) imported by Kuo Yeong, expiring on May 10, 2021

All batches of Tong Keow Preserved Winter Melon (250g) imported by Kuo Yeong, expiring on Nov 13, 2021

All batches of Happy Family Melon Chop (300g) imported by Kuo Yeong, expiring on Mar 2, 3 and 6, 2021

All batches of Hock Hua Tonic winter melon strip (250g) imported by H W Agri-Food Trading, expiring on May 26 and Jun 14, 2021

All batches of Maru Sun preserved winter melon (200g) imported by H W Agri-Food Trading, expiring on May 12, 2021

Samples of winter melon strips showed sulphur dioxide levels exceeding the maximum limit stated in the Singapore Food Regulations, said SFA in a news release.

Excessive levels of sulphite in food could result in allergic reactions in those who are hypersensitive to the substance, SFA added.

They can experience symptoms such as hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated products should not consume them,” SFA said, adding that those who have done so and feel unwell may wish to seek medical attention.

The agency also asked customers to contact the importer for inquiries and for exchange or refunds using the numbers below: