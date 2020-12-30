SFA orders recall of Woolworths nut spread due to undeclared allergen

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of Woolworths' Macro Almond, Brazil & Cashew Spread due to the presence of peanut as an undeclared allergen.

This follows a recent recall by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

The affected batch comes in a 250g jar, with a best before date of Jun 24, 2021.

Those who are allergic to peanut should not consume the product.

The importer, Ban Choon Marketing, has been directed to recall the product, said SFA, adding that the process is ongoing.

"Under the Sale of Food (Food Regulation), food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health," said SFA.



"The presence of peanut allergen does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are allergic to peanut."

