2 food operators investigated; products sold at Scarlett Supermarket: SFA

SINGAPORE: Two food operators, whose items were sold at Scarlett Supermarket, are being investigated for food safety offences, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Saturday (Jul 10).



The first operator was detected on Jul 8 when SFA officers found it engaging in illegal food processing and packing at its premises at Admiralty Street. More than 56kg of food products were seized.



SFA said the facility was not licensed to conduct non-retail food businesses by supplying food to other food retail establishments.



The next day, SFA also found that a retail food shop at Beach Road has been illegally supplying prepacked sausages and meat jerky to a supermarket.



More than 56kg of food products were seized at the Admiralty Street premises. Equipment for food processing and packing were also found there. (Photos: Singapore Food Agency)

While the food shop was licensed to retail prepacked food products at its premises, SFA said it was not licensed to conduct a non-retail food business by supplying food to other food retail establishments.



The agency did not name the two food operators.

Investigations revealed that the food products processed and packed by both operators are retailed at Scarlett Supermarket, said SFA.



In the interest of public health, SFA added that it has directed Scarlett Supermarket to stop the sale of these food products and remove them from their shelves.



Whole smoked chicken, smoked pork trotters and smoked pork hock. (Photos: Singapore Food Agency)

Both operators were also directed to stop the production and sale of the food products.



The implicated products include whole smoked chicken, half smoked chicken, smoked pork trotters, smoked pork hock, smoked tofu rolls, smoked pig ears, chicken feet and pork sausages.



According to Scarlett Supermarket's Facebook page, it has outlets at People's Park Complex, Chinatown (Trengganu Street), Chinatown Point, Geylang, Bedok and JCube.

CNA has contacted Scarlett Supermarket for more information.

Smoked tofu rolls, smoked pig ears and pork sausage. (Photos: Singapore Food Agency)

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products from Scarlett Supermarket are advised not to consume them. Those who have consumed these products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.



Those found guilty of manufacturing food items in an unlicensed location could face a fine of up to S$5,000. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.



SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility and reminded all food operators to obtain a proper and valid food business licence to supply food to other businesses.



Members of the public who come across the sale of illegal food products in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form or to call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805 2871.

