Company fined S$25,000 for illegally importing 2 tonnes of meat, including waxed duck, cured ham

SINGAPORE: Yong Yew Hin, the sole proprietor of local company Yong Thor Sat Trading Company, was fined S$25,000 on Wednesday (Oct 21) for illegally importing an array of meat products.

On Oct 30, 2019, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers detected anomalies in the scanned images of a 40-footer container from China at Pasir Panjang Scanning station. Further checks on the consignment at a warehouse in Upper Aljunied Link yielded 101 cartons of illegally imported meat products.

The case was referred to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for further investigation.



In a press release, the agency said it found more than 2 tonnes of illegallly imported meat consignments, including cured pork ham, duck gizzard, waxed chicken, waxed duck and various canned sausages.



"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk," said SFA.

"Meat and its products ... can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore’s food safety standards and requirements," the agency added.



Those found guilty of illegally importing meat products from unapproved sources face a fine of up to S$50,000, a jail term not exceeding two years.

In subsequent convictions, offenders could face a fine of up to S$100,000 and up to three years' jail.