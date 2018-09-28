2.8 million Singaporeans to get S$700 million in SG Bonus: MOF

SINGAPORE: Eligible Singaporeans will be receiving the SG Bonus of up to S$300 by December, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday (Sep 28).

A total of 2.8 million Singaporeans will receive letters from Oct 2 onwards, informing them of their SG Bonus benefit, MOF said. The SG Bonus will be paid out to citizens by December, it added.

Citizens may use their SingPass to view their SG Bonus benefit online at the SG Bonus website www.singaporebudget.gov.sg/sgbonus from Oct 2.

Those who have registered their mobile numbers with SingPass will also receive SMS notifications.



"As announced at Budget 2018, the Government will be giving a one-off SG Bonus to all adult Singaporeans this year. This reflects the Government’s long-standing commitment to share the fruits of the country’s development with Singaporeans," said MOF.

Eligible citizens will receive up to $300, depending on last year's Assessable Income.

