37 projects awarded S$3.7 million in total as part of SG Eco Fund

SINGAPORE: Projects to set up self-help recycling zones and workshops on composting food waste are among the 37 projects awarded funding under the first SG Eco Fund grant call.

Launched in November 2020, the S$50 million SG Eco Fund will support the "co-creation of solutions for a sustainable Singapore," said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a press release on Saturday (May 22).

The awarded projects will receive S$3.7 million in funding in total, of which 25 will receive up to S$50,000 in funding. The remaining 12 projects will receive between S$50,000 and S$700,000 in funding.



The first grant call was opened from Nov 25, 2020 to Jan 31, 2021, and more than 200 applications were received from both individuals and organisations.



"(The) projects were evaluated on their environmental outcomes, and community engagement and implementation plan, among several factors," said MSE.



MSE said the projects address a "broad spectrum" of environmental issues, ranging from waste management and recycling to public cleanliness and low-carbon solutions. The applications submitted were from a mix of public, private and people sectors.



The projects include a programme to segregate, collect and compost food waste at Marymount Community Club and Eunoia Junior College, as well as the setting up of self-help recycling zones at collection points to encourage the sorting of recyclables.



One project by Thryft, an e-commerce website that sells secondhand books, will organise a sustainability fair for the public.



It aims to encourage members of the public to take action on sustainability through trading in secondhand books, as well as showcase sustainable products and green groups.

The full list of projects can be found below:

The SG Eco Fund supports the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which is a "national roadmap" to advance the Singapore sustainability agenda, said MSE.

"Building an active Green Citizenry, where individuals, communities and businesses play an active role for sustainability, is a key enabler in successfully implementing the strategies and meeting our targets under the Green Plan," it added.

The fund also aims to empower people to take ownership of the environment and to do their part to ensure Singapore remains a "green and livable home" for future generations, said the ministry.

People interested to find out more about the SG Eco Fund can visit the website at www.sgeco.gov.sg. More details on the fund's second grant call will be released at a later date.

