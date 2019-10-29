Suspected administrator of obscene SG Nasi Lemak chat group charged with transmitting porn

SINGAPORE: A man suspected to be one of the administrators of an obscene Telegram chat group was handed five fresh charges of transmitting pornographic material on Tuesday (Oct 29).

Liong Tianwei, 37, was given five counts of transmitting the material through the Telegram application in the chat group SG Nasi Lemak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to charge sheets, he did so on five occasions at Block 8 Marine Terrace between July and October this year.

In total, Liong now faces nine counts of transmitting obscene objects in the form of pornographic material.

His defence counsel Tan Hee Joek was discharged on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chat group is believed to have had up to 44,000 members at one point and included obscene photos and videos of women. It came to public attention after some women realised their photos were in the chat.

Liong was arrested along with suspected co-administrator Leonard Teo, 26, and two younger men: Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17, Justin Lee Han Shi, 19.

Liong will return to court on Dec 10.

The penalties for transmitting obscene objects are a jail term of up to three months, a fine, or both.

