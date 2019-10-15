‘SG Nasi Lemak’ Telegram chat group: 2 teens among 4 charged with transmitting obscene materials

SINGAPORE: Two men and two teenagers were charged in court on Tuesday (Oct 15) with transmitting pornographic materials through a Telegram chat group named “SG Nasi Lemak”.



The four suspects were arrested in various locations on Monday after police received several reports against the chat group between Mar 15 and Oct 3 this year.

The four are: Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17, Justin Lee Han Shi, 19, Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 26, and Liong Tianwei, 37.

Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 26, was charged on Oct 15, 2019 with transmitting pornographic material via Telegram. (Photo: Facebook/Leonard Teo Min Xuan)

Teo and Liong are suspected to be the administrators behind the chat group, police said on Tuesday, adding that the teenagers had distributed obscene materials through the group.



More than 10 electronic devices, including a CPU, laptop, hard disk and several mobile phones were seized by police during the raids. The chat group, which is no longer accessible, is said to have had tens of thousands of members, some of whom shared obscene photos and videos of women.

If convicted, the four suspects face jail terms of up to three months, fines, or both.



All four were remanded for investigation and will next appear in court on Oct 22.