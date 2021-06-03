SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group administrator sentenced to mandatory treatment

SINGAPORE: An administrator behind obscene Telegram chat group SG Nasi Lemak was sentenced on Thursday (Jun 3) to mandatory treatment for a year for major depressive disorder.

Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 27, is the last of four people to be sentenced over the chat group, which had more than 44,000 members at its peak accessing sexually explicit materials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teo pleaded guilty to transmitting obscene objects by sending nude photos to the chat group and possessing 427 obscene images. A third charge of possessing 99 obscene videos was considered in sentencing.



The court heard that the chat group was created in November 2018. As the group grew, 29 of its members were given administrator rights.

Members of the group discussed sexual matters, circulated obscene materials and promoted vice activities, said the prosecutor.

In order to remain in the group, members had to stay active by uploading and sharing pornographic material. Teo did so in October 2019 to keep his account active.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between Mar 15 and Oct 3, 2019, the police received 31 reports against SG Nasi Lemak. They later identified four suspects believed to be administrators or users of the group, including Teo, and arrested them.

Teo later admitted being an administrator and police seized his devices.

Defence lawyer Ashwin Ganapathy asked for a mandatory treatment order suitability report. Teo was assessed to be suitable for it, and the prosecutor did not object.

Advertisement

The Institute of Mental Health report clearly stated that his major depressive disorder contributed to the offences, and his judgment was impaired, said Mr Ganapathy.

A mandatory treatment order directs an offender suffering from certain treatable psychiatric conditions to undergo psychiatric treatment.

For each charge of transmitting and possessing obscene objects, Teo could have been jailed for up to three months, fined, or both.