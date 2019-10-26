SGH files police report over fake invoice scam

SINGAPORE: The Singapore General Hospital (SGH) said on Saturday (Oct 26) that it has filed a police report over a fake invoice scam.

The hospital also cautioned members of the public against falling for such falsified documents.



"A fake invoice bearing SGH logo was brought to our attention. It was used to borrow money. Please do not fall prey to such scams," SGH said in a post on Facebook.



A photo of the falsified document provided by SGH showed that it asked for "urgent payment".



SGH requested for the public to message them via Facebook should they encounter such a letter.

The hospital also said members of the public should look out for "tell-tale signs" such as "poorly worded and dubious content".

"Although it is only one case, we see the importance to alert the public to be aware and not fall prey to the scam," SGH told CNA.

In the first half of 2019, a surge in scam cases largely contributed to a rise of 7 per cent in the total number of reported crimes.

Four types of scams collectively made up 80 per cent of the top ten scam types reported in the first half of 2019 - e-commerce scams, loan scams, credit-for-sex scams and Internet love scams.

The total number of reported cases for these four types of scams increased by almost 60 per cent compared to the same period in 2018.