SGH Campus to get new road network, 1,000 more parking lots

SINGAPORE: Those visiting the Singapore General Hospital Campus can expect to see smoother traffic flow and less congestion from the end of this month, when a new road network comprising three separate non-connecting routes is opened.

The “destination-based road network” comes into effect Dec 29, said SingHealth in a media release on Monday (Dec 9).

It will enable drivers to get directly to specific destinations in SGH Campus in a “smooth and efficient manner”, instead of looping through using the current one interconnected network.

Further improving the traffic flow, shuttle buses from Outram Park MRT station to SGH Campus began plying two routes since Dec 2, up from the single roundabout trip.

(Map: SingHealth)

(Map: SingHealth)

One thousand additional parking lots are also available for drivers, following the opening of Outram Community Hospital/ SingHealth Tower, the release said.

HOW WILL DRIVERS BE AFFECTED?

From Dec 29, drivers who want to access SGH Blocks 2, 3 or 4 or the National Cancer Centre Singapore should use Kampong Bahru Road or Jalan Bukit Merah to enter via College Road.

Drivers looking to get to Academia, Singapore National Eye Centre, Diabetes and Metabolism Centre or SGH Blocks 5, 6 or 7 should use Outram Road to enter via College Road.

The current Hospital Drive will also be renamed Hospital Crescent.

Additionally, a new junction will be opened between Eu Tong Sen Street and the new Hospital Drive, and connect to Hospital Boulevard.

In another key change, several roads will be closed permanently, including a stretch of Second Hospital Ave between Central Circus (in front of NCCS) and SGH Block 8, as well as Hospital Drive between Central Circus and Eu Tong Sen Street.

(Map: SingHealth)

ADDITIONAL PARKING AVAILABLE

For parking options, there are now 1,000 more lots available following the opening of the Outram Community Hospital (OCH)/SingHealth Tower.

The updated parking options are at: Outram Community Hospital/SingHealth Tower, Car Park H at MacAlister Road, National Heart Centre Singapore Car Park, Health Promotion Board Car Park, Car Park G, Ministry of Health Car Park (Car Park F), SGH Bowyer Block Car Park (Car Park C) and SGH Diabetes & Metabolism Centre Car Park (Car Park I).

NEW SHUTTLE BUS ROUTES

Those taking public transportation and using the free shuttle bus services from Outram Park MRT station will now have two routes to choose from.

“The routes will serve different institutions on the Campus, allowing patients to reach their destination faster compared to a single roundabout trip,” according to the news release.

“All existing stops will be served by either one of the new bus routes and the frequency of the buses remains the same.”

The first route, the orange route, serves the SGH Diabetes and Metabolism Centre, Singapore National Eye Centre, SGH Block 3, and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS).

The blue route stops at Outram Community Hospital/SingHealth Tower and National Heart Centre Singapore.

(Image: SingHealth)

FUTURE PLANS

There will also be upcoming changes as part of the SGH Campus Masterplan developments.

The new facilities being built on the Campus include the new NCCS building, Emergency Medicine building, as well as new SGH and National Dental Centre Singapore building.

“We carefully planned this road network change in tandem with ongoing infrastructure redevelopment to help motorists get to where they need to go on SGH Campus with minimal disruption,” said Mr Tan Jack Thian, group chief operating officer, SingHealth and chief operating officer, SGH.

“Together with the dual shuttle bus routes from Outram Park MRT station, it is hoped that the road changes will ease congestion and facilitate smoother travel to our healthcare institutions,” he said.