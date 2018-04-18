SGSecure movement taps workplace leaders to prepare companies for terror threats

SINGAPORE: More than 100 workplace community leaders will be tasked with preparing employees to deal with potential terror threats in Singapore, as part of an initiative launched by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) on Wednesday (Apr 18).



Under the new Workplace Community Leader Programme, appointed representatives - who are typically staff at the management level - will have two roles: Help raise awareness of the SGSecure movement within the company and in the wider business community during peacetime, and to engage the workplace during times of crises.



They will also be their companies' point of contact with the authorities during an emergency.

So far, 80 workplace community leaders have been identified.



“The role has become more focused and significant as it looks into preparing workers and protecting the workplace,” said Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan at the annual SGSecure@Workplaces Seminar on Wednesday.



MOM added that leaders will be supported in their duties. For example, it is partnering with Singapore General Hospital to teach leaders basic life-saving skills.



The ministry will also build the leaders’ awareness of the security climate through sharing sessions by agencies, as well as co-develop SGSecure materials with leaders to ensure that the information is tailored to different industries.



“By involving our Workplace Community Leaders, we hope to motivate more companies to become more SGSecure-ready,” said Mr Tan.



The new initiative forms part of the SGSecure@Workplaces programme, which started in September last year and aims to prepare workplaces for a potential attack by building up workplace capabilities.