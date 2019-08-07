Man, woman jailed over sham marriage solemnised in China

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man and Chinese national who entered into a sham marriage in China have been jailed for six months, Singapore authorities said on Wednesday (Aug 7).

Mow Cheang Chong, 47, had married 42-year-old Wang Xiaoyan on Oct 28, 2015.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair met at an entertainment outlet where Wang was working in early 2015, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

When Wang’s work pass was cancelled in March that year, she left Singapore but kept in touch with Mow.

As Wang wanted to return to Singapore to work, they agreed to enter into a marriage of convenience so it would be easier for her to obtain visit passes in Singapore, ICA said.

"In return, Wang would give Mow gratification in the form of sexual favours," it said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

After they solemnised their marriage in China, Wang returned to Singapore in September 2016.



She extended her stay in Singapore several times with Mow acting as the sponsor for her visit pass applications. In all of the applications, both of them falsely declared that they were living together, said ICA.



Wang was eventually granted a long-term visit pass on Feb 22, 2017.



About a week later on Mar 2, police arrested Wang during a raid at a massage establishment in Orchard. Suspecting that she had entered into a marriage of convenience, police then referred both Wang and Mow to ICA for investigations.



Both of them were charged with entering into a sham marriage and making false statements to obtain visit passes. They were convicted on May 17 this year after a trial.

"ICA takes a serious view of individuals trying to circumvent our system by engaging in or arranging/assisting to arrange marriages of convenience to obtain immigration facilities in Singapore," the authority said in a news release.



Those convicted of engaging in such marriages of convenience or helping to make these arrangements face a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to S$10,000.



Anyone found guilty of making a false statement to obtain immigration documents for himself or for any other person to enter Singapore can also be fined up to SS$4,000 and jailed for up to 12 months.

