Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore cancelled amid uncertain COVID-19 situation

SINGAPORE: The Shangri-La Dialogue, which had been scheduled to take place on Jun 4 and Jun 5 in Singapore, has been cancelled two weeks before the meeting.

This is due to the deterioration of the global COVID-19 situation, the organiser of the defence summit said in a statement on Thursday (May 20).

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is with regret and sadness that the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) must announce the cancellation of the 2021 Shangri-La Dialogue, it said.

"A wide range of defence ministers, senior officials, corporate leaders and influential strategists from Asia, North America, the Middle East and Europe have confirmed their attendance.

"The IISS has worked hard with the Government of Singapore, and in particular acted in close consultation with Singapore’s Ministry of Defence, to ensure a successful Dialogue this year, despite the challenges of the pandemic," said IISS.

Even during COVID-19, IISS said it believes in the role of "face-to-face diplomacy" to solve global problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We continue to hold successful face-to-face events, including the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, which was convened in 2020, and will take place again on Nov 19 to Nov 21, 2021."

Unfortunately the global COVID-19 situation has recently deteriorated, in part because of the rise of infectious new COVID variants, it added.

"In Singapore there has been a rise in local cases, the introduction of new restrictions, and the prospect of further tightening cannot be ruled out, all of which creates uncertainty. Taken together these various factors mean that holding an in-person Shangri-La Dialogue this year has become unviable."

The IISS said it remains committed to the Shangri-La Dialogue, which it had convened every year since 2002, until the pandemic halted its efforts.

Advertisement

The Institute added that its IISS–Asia office in Singapore will continue with a programme of research and events, while also beginning to plan the next IISS Fullerton Forum in January 2022, and the return of the full in-person IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in the middle of next year.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram