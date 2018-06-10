Shanmugam confident security in place for Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam is confident that security is in place for the Jun 12 summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The fact that we prepared this in two weeks, this adds to logistics demands by officers who worked around the clock,” Mr Shanmugam said at a security briefing on Sunday (Jun 10).

“We are confident that we have put security in place. We have 5,000 Home Team officers such as police and emergency response teams like civil defence.”



Mr Shanmugam said that four people have been turned away at Singapore’s immigration checkpoints in the lead-up to the summit.

One was a man from the ASEAN region who was observed to be behaving suspiciously.

“Behavioural assessment is part of the police’s training,” Mr Shanmugam said.

“The man was picked out and he could not answer questions that were asked. Police found that he’s been checking and visiting sites on suicide bombings and an assessment was made that he had to turn around. He’s from a regional country.”

No further details were provided about the man.

Another man who was denied entry was former terror suspect Zeky Mallah, an Australian citizen. The 34-year-old arrived at the Changi Airport from Sydney on Wednesday (Jun 6).

A Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson said Zeky was denied entry on account of his "terrorism-related antecedents" and was placed on the next available flight back to Australia on Thursday morning.

No details were provided about the other two people who were turned away.

