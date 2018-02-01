Shanmugam to make ministerial statement in Parliament on City Harvest Church ruling

SINGAPORE: Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Thursday (Feb 1) announced that he will be making a ministerial statement in Parliament about the Government's position on the City Harvest Church ruling.



In his Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam said the issue was "a serious matter".

Earlier on Thursday, the Court of Appeal found in favour of City Harvest Church's Kong Hee and five others, rejecting the prosecution's bid to reinstate the original convictions and sentences of the six church leaders.

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) later announced that it will work with the relevant ministries on "the appropriate revisions to the Penal Code" following the court's decision.

The next Parliament sitting will be held on Feb 5.

