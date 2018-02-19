Sharper Budget 2018 policies ‘pack more punch’ to help businesses grow: Experts

SINGAPORE: With an eye on the long run, Budget 2018 was a forward-looking budget filled with sharpened tools that would likely “pack more punch” in terms of helping local firms transform for the years to come.

There were, however, areas where more could be done, said economists, tax experts and representatives from the local trade associations and chambers (TACs).

Speaking on Monday (Feb 19), Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in his Budget statement unveiled a suite of measures aimed at businesses, including a handful of near-term help for companies to cope with rising costs and targeted relief for the underperforming marine shipyard and process sectors.

But the bulk of initiatives remained on longer-term transformation strategies that will help Singapore businesses innovate, build capabilities and expand overseas.

Among them include a streamlined grant to help firms adopt off-the-shelf solutions called the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG), the pilot of a virtual crowd-sourcing platform to “matchmake” companies to ICT firms and research institutes, and a new Enterprise Development Grant.

This focus on pushing firms to innovate and transform for the future is in line with expectations, given how faster-than-expected growth last year has brushed concerns of a slower economy out of the way.

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF), for one, said it welcomed the “growth-oriented measures in Budget 2018 to help companies transform and grow” amid an increasingly positive economic outlook.

Describing the budget as “well-considered and visionary”, chairman Teo Siong Seng said it is “in businesses’ interests to leverage the Budget measures to transform and ride on the anticipated growth momentum”.

In particular, the Capabilities Transfer Programme, which will be piloted to support the transfer of skills from foreign specialists to Singaporean trainers and trainees, would be “vital in helping companies to transform”, SBF’s Mr Teo elaborated.

Mr Roland Ng, president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI), noted that this year’s Budget laid the foundation to strengthen Singapore’s economy and companies over the longer run.

Initiatives aimed at helping companies transform through productivity improvement and innovation, as well as incentives for larger firms to partner small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), also showed that the Government has responded to industry feedback and recommendations, Mr Ng added.

Echoing similar sentiment, KPMG Singapore’s tax partner Harvey Koenig said the Government has answered the call of Singapore businesses to support innovation with the enhancement of the research and development (R&D) tax incentive and enhanced deductions for intellectual property (IP) registration and licensing.

“These schemes compare well with (those of) other countries, and encourage businesses to embark on continuous and sustained innovation which is critical in the face of increased digital disruption”.

Taken together with other existing measures to spur innovation, such as the Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs), the new initiatives will enhance Singapore’s position as a global innovation hub, according to Mr Koenig.

DBS economist Irvin Seah lauded the enhancements and enhancements to existing schemes, such as the Wage Credit Scheme, Corporate Income Tax rebate and the Double Tax Deduction for Internationalisation, as a good move.

Apart from how the various tax deductibles would encourage companies to invest in capabilities and technologies, it marked a “visible shift away from overly generous and broad-based” subsidy programmes, such as the Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) scheme, towards “more specific and innovation-focused measures”.

Mr Seah told Channel NewsAsia that this refinement process is akin to “sharpening the tip” of the Government’s policies, and will ensure that measures now “pack more punch”.

For CIMB economist Song Seng Wun, Budget 2018 was “another pragmatic Budget” with “tweaks around the edges” to ensure fiscal sustainability and the continued growth of businesses in Singapore.

"It’s about ensuring Singapore remains competitive, that our labour force and companies are prepared for both today and the future,” he said.

EARLY GST HIKE ANNOUNCEMENT SOFTENS BLOW TO BUSINESSES

In another helpful move, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike from 7 to 9 per cent, slated to take hold sometime from 2021 to 2025, can be considered an early announcement that will soften the eventual blow, added Mr Song.

Agreeing, Nomura economist Brian Tan said the early notice would give businesses time to adjust as the GST increase will eventually translate to a rise in costs.

In particular, the retail and food and beverage (F&B) sectors tend to take a bigger hit as “their margins are a bit thinner” and the limitations they face when it comes to passing on costs.

As such, the delayed increase will be a “short-term positive” for the retail sector, according to Ms Tay Huey Ying, head of research and consultancy at investment firm JLL.

“Not only will the nascent recovery in consumer spending not be prematurely derailed, it could actually boost spending ahead of the increase in GST,” she added. “This should bring cheers to retailers ... and their focus on raising productivity and investing in technology can continue without distractions.”

“They should be in a better position to cope with the impact of the increase in GST to 9 per cent when implemented three years or more from now.”

SBF chairman Mr Teo agreed, commenting: “We acknowledge the reason behind the increase in GST and appreciate the advance notice for businesses to plan ahead.”

WHAT MORE COULD BE DONE

Nonetheless, Mr Seah said Budget 2018 could have contained more details on how to strengthen the ITMs.

Ahead of the Budget, the 23 industry-specific roadmaps, which were first announced in Budget 2016 as part of a S$4.5 billion industry transformation programme, had come under the spotlight amid questions from business and industry leaders about its relevance.

In his Budget statement, Mr Heng said the ITMs, which make up one of the key strategies outlined in the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE) report, will take a more “cluster-based approach” to reap synergies and strengthen linkages across multiple industries, as well as explore new opportunities.

While there were a slew of measures unveiled, Mr Seah said they were “broadly in line with the economic transformation efforts” but not specifically targeted at the ITMs.

“For it to be truly effective, the ITMs have to be taken up at a micro-industry level and that’s where the partnerships between the TACs and policymakers will be crucial,” the DBS economist told Channel NewsAsia.

“What they need to do is to facilitate the implementation of the ITMs across the industries and help the companies implement all those changes,” said Mr Seah, who added that he will be keeping an eye out for more details about the “concrete implementation” of the ITMs moving ahead.

Meanwhile, experts from Ernst & Young Solutions highlighted the need for more to be done to help loss-making firms, start-ups and SMEs.

Partner of tax services Chai Wai Fook pointed out that apart from the extension of the Wage Credit Scheme, there were no measures in Budget 2018 to help loss-making companies, where cash is key to their survival.

Mr Chester Wee, EY’s partner of international tax services, suggested that the Partial Tax Exemption be restricted to only small firms, instead of reducing the amount which is currently applicable to all companies.

Businesses affected by the carbon tax, which will be implemented next year, will also need support from grant schemes when it comes to improving their energy efficiency, said SCCCI’s Mr Ng.

SMEs, in particular, can do with some help to mitigate the impact.