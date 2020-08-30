2 injured after ventilation duct collapses during movie at Shaw Theatres NEX

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured after a ventilation duct collapsed during a movie at Shaw Theatres in NEX shopping mall on Sunday (Aug 30) afternoon.

The incident took place at Hall 6 of the cinema at around 4.45pm, a Shaw Theatres spokesperson told CNA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Unfortunately two patrons were injured. They were quickly attended to by our staff and then by paramedics who arrived. They were subsequently taken to the hospital," said the spokesperson.

Shaw Theatres is "shocked" by the incident and is working with its landlord, Gold Ridge, and the authorities to investigate the circumstances thoroughly, it said.

"Our priority is to provide support to our injured patrons," said the spokesperson.

Shaw Theatres said on its website that the cinema at NEX will be closed until further notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A notice on the website of Shaw Theatres NEX, Aug 30, 2020.

The cinema's shutters were partially pulled down when CNA arrived at the scene. There were also signs informing the public of the cinema's closure.

The cinema at Shaw Theatres NEX is closed until further notice after a ventilation duct fell from the ceiling on Aug 30, 2020. (Photo: Steven Chung)

A senior security officer who wanted to be identified as Ms Shaarinee told CNA that a female cinemagoer sustained "minor injuries".

Photos circulating on social media showed part of an air ventilation system that had collapsed across several rows of seats at the cinema.

Other images showed Singapore Civil Defence (SCDF) officers at the scene. In one photo, officers could be seen wheeling away an injured person on a stretcher.

In another photo, two men were seen assisting a woman who is lying on the carpeted floor, clutching her head.

CNA has approached the police and SCDF for more information.