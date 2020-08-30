2 injured after ventilation duct collapses during movie at Shaw Theatres NEX

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured after a ventilation duct collapsed during a movie at Shaw Theatres in NEX shopping mall on Sunday (Aug 30) afternoon.

The incident took place at Hall 6 of the cinema at around 4.45pm, a Shaw Theatres spokesperson told CNA.

"Unfortunately two patrons were injured. They were quickly attended to by our staff and then by paramedics who arrived. They were subsequently taken to the hospital," said the spokesperson.

Shaw Theatres is "shocked" by the incident and is working with its landlord, Gold Ridge, and the authorities to investigate the circumstances thoroughly, it said.

"Our priority is to provide support to our injured patrons," said the spokesperson.

The cinema at Shaw Theatres NEX was closed after a ventilation duct fell from the ceiling on Aug 30, 2020. (Photo: Steven Chung)

In response to CNA queries, a spokesperson for NEX said it is aware of a "ceiling collapse" inside the cinema hall.

"The authorities have been notified and we are currently working closely with our tenant Shaw Theatres to support ongoing investigations as well as the parties involved," the NEX spokesperson said.

Shaw Theatres said on its website that the cinema at NEX will be closed until further notice.

The cinema's shutters were partially pulled down when CNA arrived at the scene. There were also signs informing the public of the cinema's closure.

A notice on the website of Shaw Theatres NEX, Aug 30, 2020.

A senior security officer who wanted to be identified as Ms Shaarinee told CNA that a female cinemagoer sustained "minor injuries".

Photos by Must Share News showed part of an air ventilation system that had collapsed across several rows of seats at the cinema.

Other images showed Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers at the scene. In one photo, officers could be seen wheeling away an injured person on a stretcher.

In another photo, two men were seen assisting a woman who is lying on the carpeted floor, clutching her head.

SCDF told CNA it received a call for assistance at NEX at about 4.45pm, and took two people to the hospital. There were no other reported injuries.

"A section of ducting in a fourth floor cinema hall had fallen from the ceiling," added SCDF.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in a statement on Sunday night that an engineer was sent to investigate the incident at 5.30pm.

"For safety reasons, BCA has instructed that the cinema be closed pending further investigation," it said.

BCA also said that it has instructed the building owner to appoint a professional engineer to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident.

The professional engineer should also inspect and assess the condition of the other air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation (ACMV) ducts in the cinema, and recommend rectification measures to be carried out by the building owner, said BCA.