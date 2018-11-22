She used to skip school every other week, now PSLE graduand dreams of becoming a doctor

For every week Norferlynna Shakira Razis attended school, she would miss another. But the concerted effort from her parents, friends and school gave her the confidence and motivation to become a model pupil - with dreams of one day attending medical school.

SINGAPORE: Growing up in a single-parent family, with a mother in ill health and a young brother to take care of, 12-year-old Norferlynna Shakira Razis often ended up missing school.

“I’d go to school one week, then skip the next,” Shakira, as she prefers to be called, said. “Sometimes, I would wake up late, and my mother would wake up late, so I just stayed at home and watched TV.”

Then there was one occasion when she saw her mother, Nor Hidayah, faint at home. The 35-year-old, who suffers from chronic asthma, said the incident made Shakira even more reluctant to go to school and leave her alone.

But seeing Shakira where she is today brought tears to her eyes.

From having a middling attendance record and poor grades in the first four years of her primary school life, Shakira has since turned over a new leaf, and even received a Model Pupil award from her school earlier this year.

Shakira is one of the 39,672 students who received their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results on Thursday (Nov 22). And she has big dreams for the future that she proudly shared as she held on to her results slip: One day she hopes to become a doctor and heal people who are ill - like her mother.



It was a transformation made possible only with the concerted effort and encouragement of her school, family members and friends.

“SAD AND HEARTBROKEN”

Shakira has been living with her mother since her parents divorced around the time she entered primary school. But she still remembers her father’s constant encouragement, crediting it as a motivating factor for her comeback.

“My dad encouraged me to go to school every day,” she said. “He always said, don’t give up, keep trying and make my mum and him proud.”

Her mother, too, did not give up on Shakira, recalling that she felt “sad and heartbroken” during times when she saw her at home instead of being in school.

“Sometimes, I feel that I failed to be a mother,” Nor Hidayah said. “But I tried to encourage her to go to school because her friends and teachers are there.”

“I told her that if she kept looking after me and not going to school, she would miss out on her studies and wouldn’t have any friends,” she added.

“So I said, please go to school. You are the clever one, and the one who studies.”

Shakira began returning to school more regularly from Primary 5, but having to catch up on everything that she had missed out proved daunting.

“Sometimes I saw there’s a stack of homework when I come back to school, it made me not want to come back,” she said.

“Other times, when I’m late for school, I would be scared to go to class, and I would go to see the counsellor and talk to her instead.”

There were also instances, she recalled, when schoolmates made fun of her for being away for so long and called her names.

CONSTANT ENCOURAGEMENT

The effort to bring Shakira back to school and motivate her involved the entire school, according to Shakira’s Malay teacher Maizaton Sulaiman.

“The principal, vice-principals and teachers all came in to discuss what could be done step by step ... first, we had home visits, we spoke to her parents to get her to come back to school,” she said.

“After that, all us teachers had to come together to make the lesson as enjoyable and meaningful as possible, so we could motivate her to come back.”

Building Shakira’s confidence and motivation was a day-to-day task, she added.

“We celebrated the success when she started coming back to school,” she said. “And every time she did well in her daily work, we affirmed her and highlighted it to the class.”

Shakira’s friends, said her mother, would also help her with schoolwork, and stood up for her when she was called names by others. One of her close friends would even come to her house every morning to wake her up and take her to school.

“My friends would always tell me, please come back to school, we all miss you,” said Shakira. “And I said, okay, I will try my best.”

With the constant encouragement of her teachers and friends, Shakira blossomed, and when she was named Model Pupil of the Term earlier in the year, her mother could hardly believe her ears.

“I thought about all the obstacles and ups and downs she went through ... just to make her study and go to school, and now she is named a role model? I really couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Today, the school has “zero problems” with her attendance, according to her teacher Mdm Maizaton, who also described her as a “positive, approachable pupil” who always helped her with small tasks and responsibilities.

“She always sits in front and she’s always asking me questions,” she said. “I hope she will continue to be like this even when she goes on to secondary school.”

And as for Shakira, who hopes to be posted to her father’s alma mater, Springfield Secondary, there is no looking back.

“I can’t believe I make it this far,” she said. “I will never ever skip school again.

“I will come to school every day, study hard and make my parents proud.”