Shell debuts electric vehicle chargers in Singapore, first in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Royal Dutch Shell is launching electric vehicle chargers at petrol stations in Singapore, its first such foray in Southeast Asia, the company said on Monday (Aug 19).

The electric vehicle charging service, Shell Recharge, will be available at 10 Shell petrol stations in Singapore by October, this year or about 20 per cent of its retail network in the city-state, the company said in a statement.



The stations will be at the following locations: Newton Hooper, Alexandra, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Paya Lebar PIE, Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay, Sengkang, Havelock and Bukit Batok West.



(Graphic: Shell)

For S$0.55per kWh, the chargers typically provide from 0 per cent to 80 per cent charge in about 30 minutes, and are compatible with most electric vehicles in Singapore.

A Shell-commissioned study on electric vehicle consumer behaviour showed that 52 per cent of Singaporeans are deterred to buy or use an electric car as they think there are not enough charging stations in Singapore, the company said.

"To meet the country's climate action goals, Singapore needs more and cleaner energy solutions to power lives, businesses and transport sustainably," said Aw Kah Peng, country chairperson of Shell Companies in Singapore.

Shell plans to make more of such low-carbon energy solutions available in Singapore in the following months and years, she added.