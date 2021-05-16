Employee at Sheng Siong outlet in Bukit Batok tests positive for COVID-19; all staff members to be swabbed

SINGAPORE: All staff members at a Sheng Siong outlet in Bukit Batok will be swabbed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on Sunday (May 16).

The employee, who works the night shift at the Sheng Siong outlet at Block 440 Bukit Batok Avenue 8, has been hospitalised and is being monitored, the supermarket chain said in a press statement.

The employee replenishes stocks at the grocery department and has minimal contact with customers, the statement added.

The COVID-19 case was last at work early Saturday morning after starting on Friday evening. The company said the employee visited the doctor on Saturday because of fever and flu symptoms.



The employee is fully vaccinated, having received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Mar 4 and the second dose on Mar 25.

Employees who have been identified as close contacts of the case have been isolated and placed on leave of absence.



“In line with National Environment Agency’s guidelines to disinfect the premises, the store will be closed at 4pm on May 16, 2021 for two days for deep cleaning procedures,” Sheng Siong said. “Business will resume at 7am on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.”



The store was last deep cleaned on Saturday, said the company.



"Sheng Siong sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused and will work closely with the authorities on contact tracing. The company will monitor the situation closely and make every effort to provide a safe and healthy environment for its employees and customers," said the company.



Sheng Siong said it is "extending assistance" to the affected employee and the employee's family.



The company added that it has adhered to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines by implementing precautionary measures since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This includes stepping up cleaning and sanitising frequency for checkout counters, trolleys and baskets, as well as providing hand sanitisers for customers. All employees have their temperature taken at least twice a day.

Singapore reported on Sunday a total of 49 new COVID-19 cases, including 38 infections in the community.



