Retailer caught selling cigarettes to teen in school uniform has licence revoked

SINGAPORE: An outlet in Ang Mo Kio has had its tobacco retail licence revoked after it was caught selling cigarettes to a 17-year-old in school uniform.

Lian Lee Super Mart, located at 635 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, was one of five retailers caught selling tobacco products to underage people, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a media release on Tuesday (Jul 16).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The errant retailers were caught via HSA's ground surveillance and enforcement activities.

The four other outlets had their licences suspended for selling cigarettes to people under the minimum legal age of 19.

The outlets are: Shun Da Cheng Provision And Minimart at 424 Bukit Batok West Avenue 2, Giant Express at 622D Punggol Central, Buzz at 3150 Commonwealth Avenue West and S-11 (AMK Central) at 51 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

These four outlets were given six-month suspensions after they were caught selling to underage people for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are not allowed to sell tobacco products during the six-month suspension period.

Anyone caught selling tobacco products to someone below the minimum legal age could be fined up to S$5,000 for a first offence and up to S$10,000 for a second or subsequent offence. Their licence will also be suspended for six months for a first offence and revoked for a second offence.

However, if an outlet is found selling tobacco products to underage people in school uniform or those below the age of 12, its tobacco retail licence will be revoked at the first offence.

From 2015 to June this year, 91 tobacco retail licences were suspended and 14 were revoked by HSA.

Earlier this year, a 7-Eleven store was among four retailers caught selling cigarettes to underage customers.

The minimum legal age to use, possess or buy tobacco products was raised to 19 with effect from Jan 1 this year.

It will be progressively raised to 20 from Jan 1, 2020 and to 21 from Jan 1, 2021.