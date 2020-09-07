Seven shopping malls, ICA Building added to list of places visited by COVID-19 community cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Seven shopping malls have been added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health on Monday (Sep 7).

The shopping centres are VivoCity, Lucky Plaza, AMK Hub, Mustafa Centre, E!Hub @ Downtown East, Paya Lebar Square and Wheelock Place.

The ICA Building and Gardens By The Bay were also on the list.

The new locations are as follows:

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," it added.

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places that have been frequented by COVID-19 cases and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 22 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday, including one in the community and three imported cases.



The sole community infection is a 35-year-old work pass holder from Bangladesh.



All three imported cases were put on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

