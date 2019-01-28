10 liquor outlets in Little India caught selling alcohol during restricted hours

SINGAPORE: Out of 18 liquor outlets in Little India recently inspected by the authorities, 10 were caught selling alcohol during restricted hours, the police said on Monday (Jan 28).



Three of those outlets were repeat offenders, and some had allowed customers to consume alcohol within their premises during restricted hours.



The enforcement operation took place between Jan 5 and 27, said the police.



Investigations into the errant outlets are ongoing.



The police said advisory stickers were also issued to liquor outlets in Little India to remind owners and members of the public that the sale of liquor is prohibited during restricted hours.



Image of the advisory sticker reminding shop owners and patrons of the restricted hours. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

“Actions will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Liquor Control Act,” police added.



The Act, which came into force in April 2015, prohibits the sale of liquor at retail outlets and consumption of liquor in public places between 10.30pm and 7am daily.



There are stricter rules for Geylang and Little India, which are designated Liquor Control Zones. Retailers there cannot sell alcohol from 7pm on Saturday to 7am on Monday.

