Showers and chilly weather of 23 degrees Celsius expected in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Temperatures could dip to as low as 23 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (Mar 28), following widespread rain that brought on chilly temperatures on Tuesday.



According to the Meteorological Service, residents can also expect thundery showers across the island in the afternoon and overcast skies in the evening. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 34 degrees Celsius.



In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the temperature fell to 23.1 degrees Celsius at Pulau Ubin.



Over the next four days, temperatures are also expected to fall to 23 or 24 degrees Celsius, with thundery showers expected mainly in the afternoon.



(Graphic: Meteorological Service Singapore)

In its latest weather outlook, the Met Service had said the prevailing northeast monsoon is expected to continue until the end of the month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite warmer temperatures, one or two episodes of monsoon surge can be expected in March, bringing a few days of cooler temperatures and occasionally windy conditions with passing showers to Singapore, it added.



In January, Singapore experienced its longest cool spell in the last 10 years, with daily minimum temperatures dipping to as low as 21.2 degrees Celsius.

