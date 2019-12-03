Investigations open after SIA cargo plane engine pod hits ground at Sydney Airport

SINGAPORE: An investigation has been launched by Australian authorities after a Singapore Airlines (SIA) cargo plane's engine pod struck the ground while landing at Sydney Airport.

The incident took place last Thursday (Nov 28) as the Boeing B747-400 freighter aircraft "executed a go-around due to a rejected landing", SIA said in response to CNA's queries.



"During the go-around, one of the aircraft’s engines made contact with the runway," it added.



Although the subsequent landing was "uneventful", engineers assessed the damage to the aircraft and a decision was made to delay the outbound flight, SIA said.

The plane was travelling from Singapore to Sydney when the incident took place. There were two crew members aboard, with no passengers.



The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said on its website it was investigating the "pod strike".



"As part of the investigation, the ATSB will interview the flight crew and other directly involved parties and obtain other relevant information, including recorded data," the bureau said.

"A report will be released at the end of the investigation. Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant stakeholders so appropriate and timely safety action can be taken."

SIA said it was undertaking its own investigations and that it was cooperating fully with the ATSB and the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau.

