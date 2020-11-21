SIA customers who no longer wish to fly after Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble deferment can request full refund

SINGAPORE: Customers who no longer wish to travel between Singapore and Hong Kong due to the deferment of the air travel bubble can request for a full refund of the "unutilised portion" of their ticket and have the cancellation fees waived, a Singapore Airlines (SIA) spokesperson said on Saturday (Nov 21).



The launch of the air travel bubble, which was supposed to be on Sunday, has been deferred for two weeks after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deferment was announced by Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post on Saturday, after he held discussions with Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau.

“Singapore Airlines supports the decision by the Singapore and Hong Kong authorities to defer the launch of the air travel bubble,” the SIA spokesperson added.

“The health and safety of our customers remain our top priority. Affected customers are being contacted by Singapore Airlines."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Flights under the air travel bubble were dedicated flights operated by SIA and Cathay Pacific.



SIA said on Saturday that its flights between Singapore and Hong Kong (SQ890 and SQ891) from Nov 22 to Dec 6, both dates inclusive, will now operate as non-air travel bubble flights, SIA said.

"Customers will need to ensure that they meet the respective entry requirements and adhere to quarantine measures upon arrival," the airline added.



LAUNCH DATE TO BE REVIEWED

Advertisement

"Given the evolving situation in Hong Kong, (Mr) Yau and I discussed further this afternoon and decided that it would be better to defer the launch of the air travel bubble by two weeks," Mr Ong said in his Facebook post.

"We will review within two weeks on the new launch date and update again.”

Mr Yau added: "In the light of the recent surge of local cases, we have decided, together with the Singapore government, to defer the air travel bubble's launch by two weeks."



On Saturday, Hong Kong reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, of which 36 were locally transmitted. Thirteen of Saturday's cases were from unknown transmission sources.

The city had reported 26 new COVID-19 infections on Friday.



A spokesperson for Hong Kong's Food and Health Bureau added: "The number of confirmed local cases with unknown sources of infection has been on a rising trend recently, indicating the existence of silent transmission chains in the community."



Hong Kong has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, a situation the city's Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan described on Friday as "severe".



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram