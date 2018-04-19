SIA extends F1 Singapore Grand Prix title sponsorship to 2019

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Thursday (Apr 19) it will extend its title sponsorship of the Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore GP) for two more years until 2019.

SIA first signed as title sponsor in 2014, initially for two years, and subsequently extended that for the 2016 and 2017 races.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Pong said in a joint release with Singapore GP that the national airline carrier is "thrilled" to continue as title sponsor and looks forward to showcasing what it deemed the "highlight of Singapore's sporting calendar".

Singapore GP chairman, Mr Teo Hock Seng, said its partnership with SIA has been a "key component in the success of the night race".

This year's Singapore GP will be held from Sep 14 to Sep 16 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Singapore's only night race was extended for another four years until 2021 in September last year.

